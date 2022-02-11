EMTs flood the scene after a large crowd ‘pushes too hard’ at a Louis Tomlinson concert, injuring One Direction fans.

EMTs flood the scene as a large crowd pushes too hard at a Louis Tomlinson concert, injuring One Direction fans.

ATTENDANTS AT Louis Tomlinson’s Washington, DC concert on Thursday tweeted harrowing messages, warning of a potential ‘Astroworld 2.0’ in the midst of pushing and shoving.

The remarks alluded to Travis Scott’s festival, during which several fans were killed by a crowd surge.

According to an eyewitness who claimed to be near the stage, the show was “very unorganized” and that people were “running and pushing” each other.

“Three people were injured as a result of this, and EMTs were called to help them.

Madison Grace said, “There have been a lot of people throwing up.”

Madison claims that the venue was giving out water to attendees, which other users have documented on social media, but that nothing was being done about the alleged pushing.

“We’re crammed in like sardines,” she complained.

“One of the girls had a severe panic attack.

“Others are just passing out,” says the narrator.

According to another Twitter user who claimed to have been in attendance at the show, several fellow fans were removed from the crowd due to medical issues.

“4 PEOPLE HAVE HAD TO BE DRAGGED OUT AND WE’VE BEEN IN HERE FOR 30 MINUTES,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“EVERYONE SHOULD BACK UP THEIR TF (hashtag)LTWTDC”

“I feel like I’m in Astroworld Part 2 in DC Louis Tomlinson come save us,” another fan tweeted.

“STOP PUSHING,” others pleaded, adding, “people are literally dropping. this is insane.”

“Someone threw up, there is a circle of emts in the pit, people are being dragged out,” another tweet purportedly from inside the venue read.

WHAT DON’T YOU GET ABOUT NOT PUSHING (hashtag)LTWTDC?”

“If you’re in the back on the floor, please scoot back!! People are already passing out and they need room to breathe and have medics get to them,” said a fan who claimed to be in the crowd.

“Guys at (hashtag)LTWTDC, when people in gascream BACK UP, that means BACK UP and DON’T FILL IN THE SPACE TO GET CLOSER,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

Based on social media accounts of the night’s events, it was initially unclear what caused the alleged medical emergencies.

The Sun contacted local cops, who stated that no calls to The Anthem concert venue had been received at the time.

According to the Sun, the Anthem has not received any reports of people pushing or requiring medical assistance.

“It’s actually been calm,” The Anthem’s spokesperson said.

There will be more later…

Keep an eye on Sun Online for the most up-to-date information on this story.

The-sun.com is the place to go for the latest celebrity news, sports news, real-life stories, stunning photos, and must-see video.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter @TheSunUS.

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.