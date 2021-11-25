Encanto, a spectacular yet intimate coming-of-age fable from Disney, with the best music since Frozen, is reviewed.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Latin rhythms will get you on your feet as he tells the story of a magical house and family in Colombia.

Mirabel, played by Stephanie Beatriz of Brooklyn Nine-Nine, is the only member of her family who was not given a special power as a child. She is instantly likeable with her messy curls, geeky specs, and easy affection.

It’s been a family tradition since their magical casita appeared in the middle of the Colombian mountains in their grandmother’s time of need.

Sister Isabella is “Seorita Perfecta,” always bringing rose bouquets with her; Sister Luisa is as strong as an ox; Tia Pepa can control the weather with her emotions.

Mirabel’s wide-eyed young nephew, with whom she is especially close, has the ability to communicate with animals.

Mirabel’s mother tells her, “You’re just as special as everyone else.”

Mirabel has her doubts.

No one wants to believe the family’s magic is in jeopardy when cracks appear in the casita.

Only Mirabel has the courage to investigate the source of the problem, despite the dangers of dangerous temples, an estranged weirdo uncle, and her entire family’s disapproval.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Hamilton, is on songwriting duty, and the Latin rhythms of his other stage hit (and now film) In The Heights, from salsa to tango, are all present, as well as reggaeton and a style that is more akin to stage musicals than classic Disney numbers, with speaking weaving in and out of song.

The soundtrack is befuddling, with songs that feel deeply woven into the characterisation.

It’s also a departure for Disney in terms of musical direction, with complex ensemble pieces (Mirabel is the star, but this isn’t a hero’s quest or even a buddy film).

Encanto doesn’t just criticize the superhero genre; it actively subverts it.

Luisa asks, “Was Hercules ever like, yo, I don’t want to fight Cerberus?” in “Surface Pressure,” a brilliant song in which she laments the constant expectation created by her super-strength.

..

