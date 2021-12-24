Encanto Disney(plus) release date: When and where can you see the new Disney film, as well as who stars in it?

When and where can you watch Encanto Disney(plus), and who’s in the cast?

In Disney’s new animated film, Encanto, Stephanie Beatriz of Brookly Nine-Nine brings Mirabel Madrigal to life.

Encanto is Walt Disney Animation Studios’ 60th film, and it arrives just in time for the holidays.

The film follows the Madrigal family, who live in a magical house in the Colombian mountains, and features music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who also co-wrote the screenplay.

Mirabel, the eldest of three siblings and the only one without magical abilities, is tasked with saving them all.

“Spectacular yet intimate coming-of-age fable from Disney – with the best music since Frozen,” I wrote about Encantoa.

When is Encanto going to be released?

Since November 24, Encanto has been in theaters.

However, a month after its theatrical release, the film will be available on Disney(plus) on Christmas Eve, December 24.

What exactly is the enchantment of Encanto?

In the Colombian mountains, there is a bustling town with a charming location known as an Encanto.

The Madrigals perform in the Encanto.

The Madrigals are a large family, and each member, with the exception of the main character Mirabel, has gained magical powers from the Encanto, ranging from super-strength to healing abilities.

Her siblings, parents, uncle and aunt, and cousins all treat her differently because of her differences.

However, Mirabel realizes that as the only exceptional Madrigal, she must save her entire family when she discovers a threat to her family’s magic.

What’s going on in Encanto?

Mirabel is played by Stephanie Beatriz (Rosa from Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

Abuela Alma Madrigal is played by Mara Cecilia Botero.

John Leguizamo (Bruno), Angie Cepeda (Julieta), and Carolina Gaitán (Pepa) portray her three children in the movie.

Julieta marries Wilmer Valderrama’s Agustn, and Pepa marries Mauro Castillo’s Félix.

Diane Guererro (Isabela), Jessica Darrow (Luisa), Rhenzy Feliz (Camilo), Adassa (Dolores), and Ravi Cabot-Conyers (Antonio) play the remaining children.

Encanto Disney(plus) release date: When and where to watch the new Disney film and who’s in the cast