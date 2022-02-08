‘Encanto’: ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ Is Lin-Manuel Miranda’s First-Ever No. 1 Single

Encanto had its US premiere in November.

Stephanie Beatriz, John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitán, Wilmer Valderrama, Adassa, Maluma, and Alan Tudyk star in the film, which is set to be released on April 24, 2021.

Encanto’s soundtrack was composed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Following the film’s release, the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” became a viral hit, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Miranda’s first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been a hit on Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music since its release.

On Tiktok, the song became a viral sound.

The Encanto song topped the Billboard Hot 100 on January 31, according to Billboard.

The Hot 100 is a weekly chart that tracks the most popular songs in the United States based on sales, streaming, and radio airplay.

“‘Bruno’ drew 34.9 million US streams (up 8%), 1.5 million radio airplay audience impressions (up 239%), and sold 12,300 downloads (up 32 percent, helped by 69-cent discount pricing in the iTunes Store, good for the Hot 100’s top Sales Gainer award),” according to Billboard.

Stephanie Beatriz considers the song “Encanto” to be “one of the most unique” in the movie.

Miranda is best known for her roles in the Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton, which she wrote and starred in.

For his work, he has received multiple Tony Awards, Grammy Awards, and Emmy Awards.

Miranda’s first No. 1 single was “We Don’t Talk About Bruno.”

“‘Bruno’ was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who gets his first No. 1 hit with the song.

“The Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner had previously reached No.

Thanks to his charity single ‘Almost Like Praying,’ which featured Artists for Puerto Rico, he was named one of the top 20 recording artists and writers in October 2017.”

Miranda’s song Encanto also charted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100.

“As Miranda wrote ‘Bruno’ solo, the song is the first Hot 100 No. 1 in Miranda’s career,” according to Billboard.

Since Ed Sheeran’s self-penned ‘Perfect’ ended its six-week reign in January 2018, only one song has been No. 1 by a single writer in more than four years.”

