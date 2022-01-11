Ending of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ — ‘We Needed the Ultimate Closure,’ says showrunner Clyde Phillips

The Dexter: New Blood finale may have been more divisive than the Dexter finale from 2013.

Fans were disappointed to see Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) turn into a lumberjack, but they were even more so by how it happened.

Clyde Phillips, the showrunner, informs them that this was the only option.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood finale spoilers.]

In January, Phillips was a guest on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap-Up Podcast.

The series finale will air at 10 p.m.

The showrunner explained how the Dexter: New Blood finale allowed him to accomplish something he couldn’t do before.

Phillips worked on Dexter’s first four seasons.

When he left, Dexter’s story was taken in new directions by new creators, including executive producer Scott Reynolds.

It was their idea to end with a lumberjack show.

Phillips said on the Dexter: New Blood Wrap Up Podcast, “I’ve always wanted Dexter to meet his demise because, first and foremost, what greater closure is there?”

Phillips created and produced a television show about a brave serial killer.

There was precedent for telling this macabre story because the show was based on Jeff Lindsay’s Darkly Dreaming Dexter books.

Phillips, on the other hand, stated that the Dexter: New Blood ending had to be morally responsible.

The revival of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ ran into a problem that was even bigger than the COVID-19 protocols.

“Second,” Phillips said, “what he does is reprehensible.”

“It’s just that Michael Hall is so appealing, and it’s a serial killer show with a sense of humor, but he’s a psychopath,” she says.

You don’t get to murder people, and he had to pay the societal price.

We’d known all season that we needed ultimate closure.

It was just how we got there that mattered.”

Phillips, too, found the idea of Harrison (Jack Alcott) killing Dexter poetic.

Phillips alluded to personal issues with his father, which appear in his writing outside of Dexter as well.

The conclusion of Dexter: New Blood put all of the pieces in place for Phillips to exorcize that concept.

“I believe Dexter yearned for a definitive conclusion to his life and story, and despite the horror, there’s something undeniable about it.”

Michael C Hall joins the Wrap-Up Podcast to talk about the season finale. https:t.cogWCs0975w8pic.twitter.com6bPk0QqImb

