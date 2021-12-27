Endless Lasagna Variations from ‘The Pioneer Woman’ Star Ree Drummond, including the one she claims got her husband Ladd to propose

Ree Drummond, star of The Pioneer Woman, knows her lasagna.

Whether you’re making it for a holiday dinner or a cozy weeknight snack, the Food Network host has a few different variations on the casserole to keep things interesting.

She also discusses the version that prompted her (then-boyfriend, now husband) Ladd to propose to her.

Drummond’s Lasagna Dip and Chips has mozzarella, Parmesan, cottage, and ricotta cheeses in the dip portion, which resembles the actual lasagna casserole.

Drummond leaves the noodles out of the dip and instead turns them into crunchy chips to eat with it.

Cooked lasagna noodles, or “these little wonders,” as Drummond refers to them in a Food Network video, are cut into triangles, tossed with olive oil, Parmesan cheese, and fresh oregano, and baked until crispy.

“The dip is great, but the chips are pretty amazing!” wrote one reviewer. “I expected them to be tough and brittle, but they are the star.”

On the Food Network website, you can get the full recipe.

Drummond described her lasagna recipe, “The Best Lasagna,” on her Pioneer Woman website.

“Ladd basically proposed to me over this lasagna,” she says, admitting that cottage cheese isn’t a common ingredient in lasagna.

“Take heart: you won’t even know it’s there,” she assures fans.

Ladd would never eat cottage cheese, but he loved this lasagna so much that he married me.”

The recipe, which includes ground beef and hot breakfast sausage, appears to live up to its name, as she noted.

“Since my mother first scribbled it down for me, I’ve made this lasagna for a variety of people: men, women, democrats, republicans, scholars, and foreign dignitaries.

I once donated two frying pans to a charity auction.

“Everyone says it’s ‘The Best Lasagna Ever,’ which is exactly what I’ve been trying to tell you turkeys,” she declared.

On Food Network’s website, you can find the recipe for “the best lasagna ever.”

The Pioneer Woman’s soup is hearty and rich, with pork sausage, ground beef, and broken-up lasagna noodles.

The ricotta dumplings, made with whole-milk ricotta, Parmesan cheese, basil, salt, and pepper, are the star of the show.

“Little dollops of…,” she says as she finishes the soup.

