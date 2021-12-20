Engagement Rings and Jewelry Gifts for All Tastes and Budgets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, which means we may be compensated for some product and service links.

Not only are the holidays and New Year’s Eve full of opportunities for grand gestures of love, but Valentine’s Day will be here before you know it as well.

We’re here to help you out with some ideas, whether you’re ready to take the next step and buy a diamond ring for a fairytale-like proposal or simply want to celebrate and treat your significant other or spouse.

Ready to add a little (or a lot) of extra sparkle to your true love’s life? We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite engagement rings and jewelry gifts from around the web to wow all types of jewelry lovers.

Take a look at them here!

The diamond-obsessed will appreciate this.

If you’re looking for a gift for someone who enjoys a little (or a lot) of opulence, the more diamonds the better.

As you open the ring box from Kay Jewelers, this Adrianna Papell ring is sure to put a big smile on someone’s face.

It has three oval-cut diamonds, as well as round-cut diamonds that halo each stone and run the length of the band!

Kay Jewelers has the Adrianna Papell Diamond Engagement Ring 78 ct tw Oval and Round-cut 14K White Gold 78 ct tw Oval and Round-cut 14K White Gold 78 ct tw Oval and Round-cut 14K White Gold 78 ct tw Oval and Round-cut 14K White Gold

The Minimalist’s Choice

If your significant other prefers more simple styles, consider a solitaire ring like this one from Brilliant Earth.

This ring is delicate but vibrant, and the best part is that you can choose the diamond shape and carat weight!

Brilliant Earth has the Elodie Engagement Ring starting at (dollar)850 for the setting!

Best for a budget of less than (dollar)500

What’s better than being under (dollar)500? This ring, which is made with a 10K gold band and features real diamonds and white sapphires for a gleaming radiance that won’t break the bank.

People will be surprised at how inexpensive this ring is if you ever tell them!

At MYKA, you can get a 0.05 CT TW Diamond and 1 13 CT TGW Lab-Grown White Sapphire 3-Stone Ring in 10K White Gold for only (dollar)330!

The most vibrant option

A white diamond isn’t for everybody.

Instead, how about a pink stone? We particularly like the way this morganite looks.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Love Is in the Air! Engagement Rings and Jewelry Gifts to Fit All Tastes and Budgets