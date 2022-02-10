Eniko Hart, Kevin Hart’s wife, was bitten by a shark, according to Kevin Hart.

Kevin Hart’s family discovered what happens when they overdo it on vacation.

On Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the comedian reveals that his family recently went shark swimming and that his wife, Eniko, was bitten.

The actor from Fatherhood explains that they began by playing with nerf sharks in the water.

His wife wanted to do a little more when he decided it was time to return to the boat.

“I told my wife, ‘We’re done, don’t try it anymore.’ She said, ‘No, they got these other sharks, we should swim with them,'” he says to the host.

“When my wife got bitten by a shark, I was like, ‘That’s what you get,'” he adds amusingly.

When asked if the type of shark made a difference, the Night School actor says no.

He claims, “It was a shark.”

“We were in there with a shark, and it bit her.”

Hart claims that his wife’s decision to stay in the water longer was motivated by social media.

He claims, “She was overdoing it.”

“Everybody wants a picture, everybody wants to do all this stupid stuff,” Hart says of Eniko’s photo op, in which the shark bit her finger.

Fortunately, it was only a small bite.

“I was on the boat when it happened,” he adds.

I should have said something, but I was shocked and thought to myself, ‘That one is swimming pretty fast.’

That one appears to be thinking about something.'”

“After the shark bit her, we were like, ‘Oh, it bit her,’ and then Eniko was like, ‘It bit me,’ and she got out and didn’t get back in for the rest of the trip,” he explains.

Hart and Eniko married in 2016 and have two children, Kenzo, 4, and Kaori, 1.

Hart is also the father of Hendrix and Heaven, two teenagers from a previous relationship.

During the return of his series, The Real Husbands of Hollywood, the comedian’s life will be amplified.

The show will return to BET(plus) in February after a five-year hiatus.

