Ennis actor Eric Nelsen was ‘fighting so hard’ not to cry during a pivotal scene with Elsa in ‘1883’: ‘It took everything I had in me,’ he says.

[Spoiler alert: 1883 Season 1 Episode 5 contains spoilers.]

The death of Ennis in Paramount(plus)’s Yellowstone sequel, 1883, brought tears to fans’ eyes.

Ennis and Elsa Dutton appeared to have a bright future together, and their scenes added a touch of tenderness to the show that viewers enjoyed.

Regrettably, Ennis’ death may have a significant impact on Elsa’s future plans.

Here’s what Ennis actor Eric Nelsen had to say about filming his death scene and how he couldn’t stop crying during scenes with Elsa actress Isabel May.

To recap what happened in 1883 Season 1 Episode 5, TVLine reminds us that Elsa has a conversation about Ennis with her mother, Margaret.

Elsa tells her mother she’s in love, and while Margaret warns her against falling in love with a man while on the trail, she understands it’s possible.

Elsa and Ennis have sex soon enough, and they appear to be completely devoted to one another.

So, how does Ennis die in 1883? Unfortunately, bandits abound on the dangerous roads the group now travels.

Margaret tells those on the wagon to shoot at the bandits, and Josef and his wife do their best to keep the thieves at bay.

After that, Ennis is shot in the chest.

“I loved her,” he says as he dies to James Dutton, referring to Elsa.

Elsa screams and sobs as she notices what has happened.

Elsa’s life in 1883 will almost certainly be impacted by Ennis’ death.

Elsa lies down beside him at the end of his death scene.

And while it was all going on, actor Eric Nelsen said he tried hard not to cry.

“But it took everything I had not to cry when we were filming that and the emotions and the tears and the screaming — and I’m lying there, playing dead,” Nelsen told TV Insider.

“I was putting up such a fight.

Simply lie down and die.

Don’t be swayed by her plight.

It was simply heartbreaking for me, both as Ennis and as Eric.

So, every time she had to film that, it took everything I had not to lose it.”

Nelsen also mentioned that he enjoyed having those moments between Elsa and Ennis because it gave the show a sense of “innocence.”

“It really contrasts with the grit and darkness of the…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.