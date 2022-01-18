Ennis actor Eric Nelson on working with Tim McGraw in ‘1883’: ‘He’s Pretty Good About Putting That Fear of God in Somebody.’

The cast of 1883 is brimming with exceptional talent.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliott are among the stars of the Yellowstone prequel.

Ennis, a young cowboy who develops feelings for Elsa Dutton, is played by Eric Nelson.

Elsa’s intimidating father James is played by McGraw, who, according to Nelson, can be quite intense on set.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Episode 5 of 1883, “The Fangs of Freedom.”)

Ennis, a cowboy played by Nelson, joins Shea Brennan’s group on their perilous journey.

Ennis was quick to notice Elsa and she was quick to flirt back.

In episode 4, the two share a kiss.

James reluctantly permits Ennis to court his daughter, but warns her not to be “handsy” with her.

Regardless, the young couple has sex in episode 5.

Elsa intervenes and stops her father from punching Ennis in the face.

Ennis also confirms that if Elsa becomes pregnant, he will assist her in raising their child.

Ennis was shot and killed in a fight with bandits, and things seemed to be going well for the couple.

McGraw was given the task of portraying an intimidating father, and according to Nelson, he did an excellent job.

Wide Open Country sat down with the actor to discuss his collaboration with McGraw.

“He’s a lot more method than I was expecting him to be on certain days,” Nelson said.

“However, there were times when I caught him just staring at me when we weren’t even filming.”

He’d just be on the other side of the room, glaring at me, trying to intimidate me.”

Nelson continued, “Of course, it worked every single time.”

“Now I’m like, ‘oh my god, what is he about to say or do?’ And then he’s like, ‘all right, let’s go film this thing,’ and he’s still really intense.”

Then, at the end of the day, he’ll abandon his act, and we’ll all laugh about it.

With those eyes, he’s pretty good at instilling fear of God in people.”

There are some dangers in dating Elsa.

James Dutton, to the rescue.

(hashtag)ParamountPluspic.twitter.comXpszEWUKyS (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)1883TV (hashtag)1883TV

Despite the fact that things between Ennis and James became tense, the characters…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.