‘Enough Already,’ Valerie Bertinelli says of the title of her upcoming memoir, ‘Referring to a Lot.’

In the new year, actress Valerie Bertinelli’s memoir Enough Already will be released.

The former One Day at a Time star explained why she chose the provocative title during a book signing event.

The actor chatted via video feed on talkshoplive to promote her upcoming memoir, answering fans’ questions as quickly as they typed them into a chatbox.

A fan inquired about the meaning of Bertinelli’s book title.

She explained, “Enough Already” refers to a lot.

“I almost called the book Enough because ‘enough’ can mean ‘I’m enough.’ It can also mean’stop.’

I’m thinking about getting it tattooed on my arm to remind myself to… stop trying to be perfect and stop berating myself.

Enough is enough.

Just be considerate.

That could apply to just about anything in the world.

“Enough is enough; just enough.”

Enough Already appears to be picking up on a theme Bertinelli first explored publicly on Today in early 2020, based on Bertinelli’s description of the title.

She’d been coping with the care and loss of both of her parents in a short period of time, as well as recognizing negative patterns in her life.

At the time, the actor appeared on the morning show and wrote an essay titled “My year of choosing happy,” which articulated the emotions that had been simmering beneath the surface for some time.

“With the loss of my parents and other trials life throws our way, I’ve used food as a way to not feel the sadness or the stress,” she wrote.

However, throwing something away makes me feel even worse about myself.

‘Choose happy,’ is one of my personal mottos, but it can be a difficult choice at times.

“Finding pure personal joy is a challenge in this world where things are constantly slapping us in the face – but we have to figure out a way to find it through it all,” she added.

During her talkshoplive appearance, the Food Network personality admitted that there were times when she wanted to put Enough Already on hold completely.

She persevered, however, for the sake of her own development and…

