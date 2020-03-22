ENRAGED! Ricky Martin charged those who do not comply with the quarantine: “They are b …”

If there is someone who is truly furious with people who violate quarantine, that is Ricky Martin. In a video shared this weekend on his Instagram, nothing was saved regarding what he thinks about those who endanger the lives of others.

The Puerto Rican singer He charged heavily against these people by calling them “donkeys and ignoramuses.” In addition, for him these “irresponsible” has to see them as “criminals”, since they fail to comply with the legislation that requires isolation.

It should be remembered that the Latin pop star lives in Beverly Hills, California, a state that is under mandatory quarantine.

Many people in this United States have seen this situation as an opportunity to go on spring break. For example, there are scenes that show citizens crowded on the beaches of Miami and on this he reacted the singer of “She bangs”.

“The only way, the only protection is social isolation, because unfortunately people are on the streets, in bars, they go to restaurants and I have no other choice but to think they are ignorant,” he said. Ricky, clearly enraged.

In this context of global concern, the Puerto Rican star He maintains that those who decide to leave their homes “have no empathy.”

By last, the interpreter of “La mordidita” He thanked and congratulated the health professionals, since without them all this would not be possible. “I speak on behalf of those doctors who are exposing their lives and that of their families,” he said and stressed: “Take care please. My luck depends on you and your luck depends on me ”.