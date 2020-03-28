Enrique Iglesias and His 2-Year-Old Giggling Son Will Instantly Bring a Smile to Your Face

Attention any and all Hollywood celebrities: Videos of your kids never fail to make our day.

On Thursday morning, Enrique Iglesias decided to surprise his fans with a rare video of his two-year-old growing boy. What came next was a precious father-son moment that will instantly bring a smile to your face.

“Best way to spend time at home,” the singer captioned the video post. “#laugh and #love.”

In the clip, Enrique’s son Nicholas Iglesias can’t stop laughing as he tries to play a game of hide and seek.

“Where are you Coco?” Enrique asked as his son repeated “Papa” and tried to hide under the blanket. Awww!

The candid moment comes as millions of Americans continue to spend time at home amid the Coronavirus. And yes, kids are staying indoors as well after schools across the country shut its doors. Enrique recently addressed the world pandemic in an Instagram post earlier in the week.

“We are going through tough times and this emergency has touched a lot of people including my family,” he shared online. “Let’s stay home and take care of ourselves and our loved ones. Sending lots of love and strength.”

Like many artists today, Enrique is hoping Coronavirus will be gone sooner rather than later. In facts, fans are hoping his co-headlining arena tour with Ricky Martin won’t be affected.

The shows, which are scheduled to kick off September 5, will feature special guest Sebastian Yatra. As for whether or not some kids will be nearby, only time will tell.

“Obviously you write and you think about them many times, but I don’t think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children,” he previously shared with E! News’ Erin Lim.

Ultimately, fatherhood has had a huge impact on Enrique on and off stage. During an appearance on ITV, the proud dad explained how life has changed with three kids.

“It’s one of the best feelings in the world,” he explained. “I drive slower. I think about stupid things a few more times before doing them…I hope to be a cool, easy-going dad.”