Enrique Iglesias Reveals His and Anna Kournikova’s Baby Girl’s Name

Welcome to the world, baby Mary!

Enrique Iglesias revealed the name of his and Anna Kournikova‘s newborn daughter in a recent interview with People. The Latin pop star said they’ll also call her Masha, which is Mary in Russian.

Just a few weeks ago, Enrique and Anna announced the birth of their third child. “My Sunshine 01.30.2020,” the longtime couple captioned a photo taken shortly after Mary’s arrival into the world. Their little girl’s birth came just over two years after Enrique and Anna became first-time parents to twins Nicholas and Lucy.

E! News recently spoke to the “Bailando” performer about whether or not fatherhood has played a part in his ever-booming music career. “Obviously you write and you think about them many times, but I don’t think my music has changed so much since the birth of my children,” he shared with us.

One thing that has changed, of course, is the number of people under Enrique’s roof. He told People that much to his surprise, bringing a sibling home to Nicholas and Lucy went “very smoothly.”

“They actually love it,” he described. “There’s a two-year difference, so I was a little scared. I was like, ‘How are they going to react?’ And I have two dogs so my house is chaotic. When we first came home with Masha, I was like, ‘Oh, how is everybody going to react?'”

