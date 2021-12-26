Episode 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 10 begins “in the aftermath” of Episode 9, implying a Major Stella Kidd plot.

Season 10 of ‘Chicago Fire’: Showrunner Says Episode 10 Starts ‘In the Aftermath’ of Episode 9 and Teases Major Stella Kidd Plot

When Stella Kidd returned at the end of Chicago Fire Season 10, fans of Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd’s relationship were ecstatic.

Kidd was absent for the entire season, as she traveled around the country to lead her Girls on Fire program.

Her big career move, however, may have harmed her relationship with Severide.

Here’s what showrunner Derek Haas had to say about Kidd’s upcoming plot points.

Fans are curious if Stella Kidd will make a permanent return to Chicago Fire after her brief appearance at the end of Season 10 Episode 9 of the show.

Fortunately, she appears to be here to stay.

Kidd took her Girls on Fire program to a number of cities.

The program instructs young females on how to fight fires.

While she enjoys her work, it has made her relationship with Kelly Severide more difficult.

He stayed at the Chicago firehouse until she arrived.

Kidd returned to a stunned Severide in Chicago Fire Season 10 Episode 9.

Prior to her return, Severide discussed her absence with Chief Wallace Boden, and it appears that both firefighters thought she had forgotten about Firehouse 51.

Severide’s reaction to Kidd’s return was also discussed by showrunner Derek Haas in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“For the most part, Severide felt ignored… or abandoned,” he said, “even if the reasons were good and noble.”

Going into the second half of the season, this is going to be a source of worry.”

After episode 9, Chicago Fire Season 10 was put on hold, and the show will return in January 2022 with episode 10.

When the hiatus ends, fans can expect episode 10 to pick up right where episode 9 left off, with Stella Kidd’s return and Kelly Severide’s perplexed expression.

“Not at all,” says the speaker.

“10 picks up right after that,” Haas told Entertainment Tonight.

“You’ve got a musical chairs situation [at Firehouse 51], where there are one too many people and not enough chairs, so that’s going to come into play.”

Kidd also appears to have some action-packed sequences in the works.

Haas said he was “beaming” while watching episode 10 because it features “Stella Kidd in action,” which could mean she returns to her job as a firefighter with a few high-pressure situations.

It could be related to her relationship with Severide, or it could be related to both….

