Episode 3 of ‘And Just Like That…’ Feels a Lot Like ‘Sex and the City’

‘And Just Like That…’: Episode 3 Reminds Me a Lot of ‘Sex and the City’

And Just Like That…, HBO’s Sex and the City reboot, had a rocky start.

Fans of the original series were outraged after the premiere of the first two episodes on December 9.

Fans lamented the lack of Sex and the City’s signature feel in the new episodes, aside from the big twist that saw a beloved character die.

However, the growing pains may have passed.

The third episode of the ten-episode season tackled some more heavy topics, but it also seemed to inject more of the original show’s appeal, pleasing fans in the process.

[Warning: major And Just Like That storyline spoilers ahead]

Fans of the original series were wary of the third episode of And Just Like That…, “When in Rome.”

Fans were unsure if the series could recover its footing after the emotionally charged premiere.

Despite the still-heavy topics explored, it managed to do so by injecting some of the original show’s levity.

Despite the fact that Carrie Bradshaw is still grieving as a new widow, the show managed a few laughs.

Willie Garson’s Stanford Blatch managed to light up the screen with a few quips, and Charlotte York’s mild rivalry with Stanford was certainly intriguing.

A lighter form of drama was also created by the return of one of Carrie’s long-time foes.

While Reddit users continue to question Carrie’s actions since John James Preston’s death, they are delighted to see one divisive character return.

Bridget Moynahan has returned to reprise her role as Natasha, and she seems to be nailing it.

Moynahan’s character appeared in several episodes of Sex and the City during seasons 2 and 3.

Mr. Natasha was Natasha.

In the first series, Big’s much younger second wife.

Carrie hasn’t seen Natasha since the fourth season of the original series, but she is reminded of her when Mr.

The former Mrs. Big receives a generous bequest from Big’s will, which is read aloud.

Preston is a town in the United Kingdom.

I couldn’t get rid of the idea that Mr.

Carrie stalks Natasha at work and eventually runs into her in a cafe because Big was keeping secrets.

While the episode ends without a major twist, it appears that one is on the way.

According to a fan theory, one of Natasha’s children could be Mr.

Big’s child….

