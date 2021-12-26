Episode 7 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ sparks a heated debate among fans about one aspect of Trinity’s return.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, John Lithgow reprised his role as the infamous Trinity Killer.

Dexter fans were stunned when Trinity managed to kill Rita and leave Harrison in a pool of his mother’s blood.

In a flashback to Harrison’s memories of that terrible night, Lithgow reappeared.

The scene was eerie and disturbing, but it’s not the creepiness that has fans divided.

[This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 spoilers.]

In the Dexter: New Blood episode “Skin of Her Teeth,” Lithgow played the Trinity Killer. Dexter has been trying to figure out how much he remembers about his mother’s death since Harrison arrived in Iron Lake.

Harrison finally tells the truth at the end of the episode.

He admits that the night of Rita’s murder haunted him.

Everything came flooding back to Harrison when he listened to Molly’s podcast episode about the Trinity Killer.

Harrison says to Dexter, “I remember everything.”

A naked Trinity emerges from a blood-filled bathtub and bends down to pat Harrison’s head in the flashback.

“There, there,” she says.

He tells Harrison, “Daddy will be home soon.”

Rita was murdered when Harrison was a child.

Many fans are debating whether he could remember such a traumatic event.

On Reddit, a Dexter: New Blood fan wrote, “I really enjoyed this episode until Harrison said he remembered everything about Rita being killed.”

“That’s simply not possible; children don’t form explicit memories until they’re around two and a half years old.”

They want us to believe Harrison remembers everything, including what Trinity said to him, despite the fact that he was only 8 or 10 months old.

For me, it kind of ruined the series.”

Other Dexter: New Blood fans, on the other hand, have expressed their opposition to this notion.

“This is frequently claimed to be empirical fact, but this is not the case.

A fan responded, “There are plenty of people who have memories of childhood; it’s just not the statistical norm.”

Another Reddit user added, “I don’t think it’s possible for memories to be quite as vivid, but it appears to be possible to have foggy memories.”

Lithgow has only appeared in one episode of Dexter: New Blood so far.

Lithgow previously stated in an interview with Deadline that he would appear in the revival in a “flashback,” which has already happened.

