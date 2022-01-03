Episode 9 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ returns to the original ‘Dexter,’ and fans are ecstatic.

Many fans of Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 were drawn back to the original series.

In the episode “The Family Business,” Dexter (Michael C Hall) reveals his secret to his son Harrison, but it’s the way the episode was shot that has Dexter fans talking.

[SPOILER ALERT: Dexter: New Blood Episode 9, “The Family Business,” contains spoilers.]

Dexter: New Blood Episode 9 is one of the most captivating episodes of the Showtime reboot.

As his father recounts his childhood and the “dark passenger” who plagued him, Harrison (Jack Alcott) finally learns the truth about who and what Dexter is, sharing Harry’s (James Remar) code.

We saw Dexter wearing his signature hunter green henley shirt combing through Wiggles the Clown’s (Michael Laurence) play place as a voiceover of Dexter explains his process of stalking his victims and finding proof of their crimes.

Despite initially omitting the killing part of his ritual in favor of the euphemism “confronting his victims,” Dexter eventually shared the entire killing routine with his son.

Many fans were transported back to the original Dexter series after the first few minutes of “The Family Business,” in which Dexter stalked and killed a victim in almost every episode.

“The cinematography, narration, and music [in episode 9]transported me back in time,” a Reddit user said.

“It was great to see a Dexter episode that we hadn’t seen before.”

“I’m back in Miami.”

It’s time to reveal The Code to Harrison.

Some fans, including this one, speculated that the footage was shot for the original series before being discarded.

This fan writes, “It felt like it was old footage from the original series that they never used and decided to fit it into New Blood.”

“Either these scenes were shot 12 years ago by Michael C Hall, or he had an amazing makeuphairstylist and amazing filmingediting.”

“It was very nostalgic to watch,” said another Dexter fan in the thread, adding that they thought they were watching the wrong episode when they watched it on-demand because the first few minutes of episode 9 are so similar to the original series.

“The Family Business” kept viewers entertained for the first few minutes.

Nonetheless, Dexter Morgan’s dedication to revealing his true self to his son…

