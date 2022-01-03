Episode 9 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Teases What Kurt Does With His Victims’ Bodies

Episode 9 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ Reveals What Kurt Does With His Victims’ Bodies

Early in the revival, Dexter: New Blood revealed the identity of the masked gunman.

Kurt Caldwell has been known to target runaways passing through Iron Lake for some time.

Kurt’s specific MO was gradually revealed throughout the series, but it wasn’t until episode 9 that Dexter fans saw what Kurt does with his victims’ bodies.

Kurt Caldwell is a serial killer who targets young female runaways passing through Iron Lake.

He gains the trust of these women by bribing them with food or money, then imprisoning them in his remote cabin.

He opens the cabin doors after a while, and while the imprisoned woman tries to flee, he shoots her in the back.

Kurt’s first victim was Angela’s old friend Iris, as revealed in Dexter: New Blood Episode 7.

Kurt took a runaway Iris for a ride.

When Kurt tried to drive her home, however, he got into a fight.

Iris jumped out of the truck after biting Kurt.

Kurt shot her in the back as she fled, starting a killing cycle with all of his victims.

How long has Kurt been in the dark? by @SBookstaverpic.twitter.com2zC7F0dqVH

Kurt values keeping his victims’ faces intact, as shown in previous episodes of Dexter: New Blood.

The reason for this was explained in Episode 9.

With the help of Harrison’s drone, Harrison and Dexter find Kurt’s “trophy room.”

Kurt’s trophies are much larger than Dexter’s blood slides.

He preserves his victims’ bodies by dressing them all in white and displaying them in an underground room.

Chloe is noticeably absent from the list of his victims, as she was shot in the eye by Kurt.

This finally explains the video clip of someone cleaning and draining the bodies of blood.

When I was your age, I had the same violent impulses.

My father, on the other hand, taught me a code, a way to channel those urges. pic.twitter.com3G233ElDKR

Kurt explained his bizarre justification for murdering these women while he was on Dexter’s kill table.

Kurt said, “I saved them.”

“They’re just a bunch of fugitives,” says the narrator.

Do you have any idea how traumatic it was going to be for them? I did.

What if I told you I saw it firsthand?

