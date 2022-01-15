EPs from the ‘And Just Like That…’ series react to the outrage over Steve Jobs’ death.

The ‘And Just Like That…’ EPs React to the Backlash Over Steve Jobs’ Death

And then, all of a sudden, Steve Brady was no longer recognizable to Sex and the City fans everywhere.

In the reboot, the beloved bartender turned business owner is a shell of his former self, with a shattered marriage to Miranda Hobbes.

Two executive producers spoke out in defense of Steve’s storyline after receiving a lot of backlash for how he was handled.

Steve (David Eigenberg) is dealing with a variety of personal issues in the reboot, including hearing loss and, most importantly, a breakdown in his marriage to Miranda (Cynthia Nixon).

Miranda bemoans the lack of spark with her friends, and soon finds herself drinking more and hooking up with Carrie Bradshaw’s boss, Che Diaz.

Steve fumbles when she later tries to initiate sex with him.

But it was already a half-hearted effort on her part.

In any case, Miranda and Steve’s divorce is becoming more likely, which is heartbreaking for their fans who have seen them through so much.

That’s not to say that a couple should stay together just because they’ve been together for a long time, but the bottom line is that many fans wish Steve had a more substantial storyline.

Fans of ‘Sex and the City’ claim that Steve Brady was not always a nice guy.

And Just Like That… executive producers Julie Rottenberg and Elisa Zuritsky addressed the backlash and the notion that they gave Eigenberg such a storyline out of spite in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Everyone on the show, everyone,” Zuritsky said, “loves David Eigenberg as a human being.”

“As an actor, we adore him.

We adore Steve and are completely invested in his Steve-ness.

He’s so vibrant, and the Steves out there are great.”

Steve’s storyline in And Just Like That… was defended by Rottenberg, who said it reflected real-life issues that many couples face.

“Miranda’s journey represents another reality out there,” Rottenberg said, “which a lot of people go through—life reevaluations and transitions.”

“Growing apart causes people to have epiphanies about what their spouse is or isn’t fulfilling for them.

Miranda’s story exemplified a path that many women take.”

In a future episode, Zuritsky promised, viewers would hear more from Steve’s point of view.

Zuritsky teased a “scene” in which he’d talk about his own concerns and feelings…

