EPs from ‘The Conners’ on Dan and Louise’s Marriage and Darlene’s Love Life (Exclusive)

The Conners, an ABC sitcom, is now in its fourth season, and America’s favorite sitcom family is still trying to make ends meet.

With patriarch Dan Conner (John Goodman) marrying his new love Louise (Katey Sagal), and daughter Darlene (Sara Gilbert) resetting her love life after things imploded with Ben Olinsky (Jay R Ferguson), this premise has been especially true this season.

According to executive producers Bruce Helford and Dave Caplan, the family is still adjusting and settling into a new normal after all of this change.

The most recent example of all of this can be found in Wednesday night’s episode, “Yard Sale, Phone Fail, and a College Betrayal” (which airs at 9 p.m. EST).

(Eastern time).

Dan is getting ready to give up his bedroom furniture in order to make room for a new set, which he promised Louise would symbolize the start of a new chapter in their lives.

The “interesting history” of the bed, on the other hand, keeps things going.

Helford tells PopCulture.com, “A lot of what’s coming up in the season is really Dan and Louise adjusting to life together.”

“The furniture is kind of symbolic of the challenge of squeezing her way into the Conner clan, which is fairly tight-knit,” Caplan continues.

They’ve been through a lot together and are still close.

There are quite a few of them.

On some levels, this is intimidating for Louise.

Making space for her furniture is essentially the same as making space for her.

And while Dan is eager to get started, it’s difficult to make room for new memories when there are so many old ones.”

Roseanne Conner, Roseanne Barr’s now-deceased character from The Conners’ predecessor Roseanne, is the source of all those old memories.

This plotline is just one example of the minds behind the scenes attempting to strike a balance between having the Conner family progress while acknowledging that the characters will never fully recover from the loss of Roseanne.

The cast and crew rely on a simple “gut instinct” to know when it’s time to revisit Roseanne’s memory behind the scenes.

“As the family matriarch, her death would not go away in a year, two, or three,” Helford says.

“It’s always there in some way.”

As a result, we just sort of gut it out.

We all just kind of say, ‘You know…’ when we feel it’s appropriate, which we do from time to time.

