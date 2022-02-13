Eren’s Dark Turn Was Foreshadowed in 5 ‘Attack on Titan’ Moments

5 Moments from ‘Attack on Titan’ That Predicted Eren’s Dark Turn

Season 4 of Attack on Titan has been full of surprises, but none more so than Eren Jaeger’s recent turn.

The anime’s main character announces his plan to exterminate all life outside of Paradis Island at the end of Episode 80 of Attack on Titan.

His friends and comrades, as well as some of the show’s viewers, were taken aback by this.

However, before Eren’s dark turn, these five moments foreshadowed it.

Season 1 of Attack on Titan flashes back to the day Mikasa joined Eren’s family, and it depicts Eren as a young child in a disturbing light.

The ease with which Eren eliminates Mikasa’s parents — and attempted to traffick her — is unsettling.

When Attack on Titan first premieres, Eren is only ten years old, and he’s even younger when he saves Mikasa.

The series’ main character, on the other hand, shows little emotion after taking three lives.

Indeed, he tells his father that the world is a better place as a result of his decision.

Even if he is correct, his statement demonstrates his willingness to play god, particularly when he believes it is for a good cause.

Captain Levi and Commander Erwin pay Eren a surprise visit before he joins the Survey Corps.

They are suspicious of Eren’s motivation for choosing the Scouts after learning of his ability to transform into a Titan.

His response is that he wishes to “slaughter every Titan who comes across” his path.

That sounds fantastic to Levi and Erwin, but Eren’s bloodlust when he says this proves that his quest for freedom has always been tangled in rage and vengeance.

It’s no surprise that once he realized the Titans weren’t the real enemy, he turned his attention to those responsible for the persecution on Paradis Island.

Season 3 of Attack on Titan concludes with a number of major revelations, including the fact that Titans aren’t the true foe.

Eren and his companions, on the other hand, learn about the humans on the other side of the sea.

And Eren’s final words, as they stare out over the ocean, hint at what’s to come.

“If we kill all our enemies over there, will we finally be free?” Eren asks as the third season of Attack on Titan comes to a close.

But it appears that season 4 will reveal Eren’s true intentions…

