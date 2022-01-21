Eric Dane Teases ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Fans That Mark Sloan Is Dead

Eric Dane teases that fans of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ have seen the last of Mark Sloan.

When Mark Sloan (Eric Dane) appeared in season 17, many Grey’s Anatomy fans were moved.

After the infamous plane crash, the beloved character had to depart.

Years later, he returned with Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh) for a cameo.

So, can fans expect another appearance from Mark, especially now that Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for season 19? Dane recently hinted that Mark would not return to the medical drama.

When Mark died at the start of Season 9 of Grey’s Anatomy, many fans wondered if they’d ever see him again.

Mark – and Lexie – returned in season 17, much to everyone’s surprise.

Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) contracted coronavirus (COVID-19) and went into a coma early in the season.

Mark and Lexie then helped Mer breathe – and live – again in a dream when she was on the verge of dying.

The Grey’s Anatomy episode also gave fans some closure on Mark and Lexie, implying that they were still together in the end.

Grey’s Anatomy will return for Season 19, but Dane will not be reprising his role as Mark anytime soon.

Extra asked the Euphoria star if he’d return to the Shondaland drama when he was promoting Redeeming Love in February.

Finally, it appears that the door has shut.

“Right now, Mark Sloan is working on a show called Euphoria.”

As a result, I have my doubts,” Dane said.

Dane’s reaction will, of course, come as no surprise to some Grey’s Anatomy fans.

The 17th season gave all of the deceased characters a compelling reason to return, including Mark, Lexie, Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey), and George O’Malley (TR Knight).

It’s unlikely that Mark will return unless Meredith finds herself in another life-threatening situation.

Dane previously stated that he returned because the story “made sense.”

“I mean, if you’re ever going to bring Mark Sloan back,” Dane told Deadline in April 2021, “I guess with Meredith in a coma, it’s a good way for her to see him.”

“As a result, it wasn’t a difficult sell, and it made sense.”

