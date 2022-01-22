Eric Kripke, the creator of ‘Supernatural,’ had to persuade Jensen Ackles that the finale was acceptable.

For both fans and actors, the Supernatural finale was a long and drawn-out affair.

The show announced that the 15th season would be its final, but production was halted due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the fall, Jensen Ackles returned to finish filming, and the series finale aired in November.

Ackles admitted in a recent interview that he needed help reconciling Dean Winchester’s death.

[Warning: This article contains Supernatural season finale spoilers.]

In January, Ackles was a guest on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You.

He talked about his concerns about the Supernatural finale and how series creator Eric Kripke helped him cope.

Before the start of Season 15, Ackles and co-star Jared Padalecki met with the show’s writers to learn about their plans for the finale.

Ackles was conflicted because his character, Dean, would die.

On Inside of You, Ackles said, “We all sat down and they basically pitched us how they wanted to wrap up the show, which was the first time in Supernatural history that that ever happened.”

“My first reaction was that I didn’t like it.

I was attempting to be respectful, so I said okay and didn’t respond aggressively.

“OK, I’ll sleep on it because this is a big deal,” I said.

Ackles fell asleep almost seven times during the Supernatural series finale.

It didn’t make a difference.

“So I slept on it for a week and went to my wife and said, ‘I’m just really bummed on this,'” Ackles explained.

“And she said, ‘Is it because Dean died?’ and I said, ‘Perhaps.’

‘Perhaps I’m just too attached to that character and don’t want to see him leave.’

Daneel appeared in several episodes of Supernatural, and she spent the entire run of the show with her husband.

She forwarded him to the show’s creator, Eric Kripke.

“So, in all her infinite wisdom, my wife said, ‘You should talk to someone outside of this who understands the world,'” he explained.

“It was Eric Kripke who created the world, the characters who had been missing since season…

