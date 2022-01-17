Eric Nelsen Discusses the Awkward Ennis and Elsa Sex Scene in ‘1883’: ‘It Was Freezing!’

Eric Nelsen on the awkward Ennis and Elsa sex scene in ‘1883’: ‘It Was Freezing!’

[Warning: 1883 Season 1 Episode 5 contains spoilers.]

Yellowstone fans are enthralled by Paramount(plus)’s prequel, 1883.

The show follows the Dutton family as they travel across the Great Plains in search of a better piece of land to call home.

Elsa Dutton’s relationship with Ennis prior to his untimely death is explored in 1883 episode 5.

Eric Nelsen, who plays Ennis, spoke about his experience filming the sex scene with Isabel May.

The first major character death occurred in episode 5 of 1883.

According to TVLine, Ennis died after a run-in with bandits put the entire group in jeopardy.

Ennis was shot in the chest and died alongside James Dutton.

Ennis told James before he died that he truly loved James’ daughter, Elsa Dutton.

“I don’t have any doubts, son,” James assured him.

When Elsa finally realizes what has happened, she kills the man who killed Ennis, revealing a new side of her that her fans have yet to see.

Eric Nelsen, who plays Elsa in the movie Ennis, spoke with TV Insider about the scene.

He said, “That is an extremely emotional and arc-changing moment for Elsa.”

“We get to see a side of her that neither Ennis nor the audience has seen before, and I believe it’s a preview of what’s to come.”

But he understands how she felt, and he never took for granted what they had together.

I guess I’m speechless because she did that for me.”

Prior to Ennis’ death in episode 5 of 1883, he and Elsa had developed a strong romantic bond.

Finally, they have sex in episode 5.

When Elsa asks if he knows what he’s doing, he assures her that he does — but he doesn’t appear to have had many, if any, sexual partners before Elsa.

Elsa was also a virgin, making the situation even more awkward and intimate.

Eric Nelsen also spoke about the sex scene.

“It’s always a closed set on days when you’re shooting intimate scenes like that,” Nelsen told Decider.

“We went through the process of ensuring that everyone is on the same page so that no one is surprised.”

When it came to the scene, however, Nelsen said the weather was the biggest stumbling block.

“I’ll tell you what the most unpredictably and inconvenient aspect of filming that…

