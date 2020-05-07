Eric Rochant assumes to displease by entrusting episodes to Jacques Audiard

“It does not deserve the anger of the fans”: Eric Rochant defends the “strong artistic gesture” of Jacques Audiard whose episodes of the “Office of legends” do not please everyone.

“To displease is a risk to be taken” : Eric Rochant, creator of the successful series The Legends Office, defended the finale of season 5 on Wednesday April 6, produced at his request by filmmaker Jacques Audiard and strongly criticized by some fans.

“I did not ask Audiard to continue the series but to endorse it in order to end it. Its epilogue is a strong artistic gesture that breaks the narrative logic. Confusing, like any real artistic gesture. Strong like everything that does Audiard “, he reacted on Twitter after two days of controversy.

“A series can also be the place of expéunpublished creative experiences. To displease is a risk to take when we create “, he said again, saying that “it doesn’t deserve anger” fans.

1 / I did not ask Audiard to continue the series but to make it my own in order to end it. His epilogue is a strong artistic gesture that breaks the narrative logic. Confusing, like any real artistic gesture. Strong like everything Audiard does. Time will play for us. – Eric Rochant (@erochant) May 6, 2020 Promotions

Since the broadcast Monday evening on Canal + of the two episodes directed by Jacques Audiard, Internet users express their deep disappointment, some do not hesitate to ask for another end to this season or to qualify the director asa prophet of “hangman of legends”.

Acclaimed series on the spy industry, sold in more than 100 countries and praised by the DGSE itself for its realism, The Legends Office follows, on several terrains, the intrigue of a handful of agents working under cover and immersed abroad, including a certain Malotru played by Mathieu Kassovitz.

Wishing to leave the ship, Eric Rochant had asked Jacques Audiard to take control for the last two episodes of season 5, leaving him carte blanche, and the right to life and death over the characters. If he will no longer participate in the writing of the series, he will remain his producer and already has someone in mind “with a strong universe” to replace him. And it will not be Jacques Audiard, he has already warned.

Of Soprano at Game Of Thrones, Passing by Lost or Mad Men, the history of the series is punctuated by the end of the seasons causing immense disappointment in the fans, even anger.