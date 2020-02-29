Erica Terpstra still believes ‘in at least one season’ of travel program | NOW

Erica Terpstra (76), who already has eight series of her popular travel program Erica on Journey has been able to make, thinks there will be a new series. The presenter believes in the power of her program, she says in conversation with NU.nl.

“We’ve been making it since 2011,” said Terpstra, who is taking the eighth series of Erica on Journey can be seen again on Omroep MAX since Friday. “I know no better than to continue uncertainly every year.”

The presenter, who traveled to Nepal and Russia for the new season, believes in her own strength and that of the program. “It’s infotainment, it’s witty, it’s part of the public broadcaster.” The program is also not expensive in terms of costs, Terpstra nuances. “We do not stay in luxury hotels or whatever, I do not use a make-up artist, stylist or hairdresser.”

According to Terpstra, Omroep MAX boss Jan Slagter is “doing its best” for a new season of the program. “It is incomprehensible which arguments determine whether a new episode comes. The network coordinator has a lot of power.”

Terpstra therefore hopes that many viewers will tune into the four episodes of the eighth season of Erica on Journey, which may increase the chances of a new season.

“We are unlucky with the first broadcast right in front of the final of The Voice “, says the presenter.” But I am optimistic: all seasons have had more than a million viewers with delayed viewing. All age groups are watching, not just the elderly. That is heart warming. “

Erica on Journey can be seen on NPO1 on Friday at 21.30 in the coming weeks.