Erik Von Detten, Brandon Baker, Riley Smith, and Other Disney Channel Original Movie Hunks: Where Do They Now?

Erik Von Detten, Brandon Baker, Riley Smith, and Other Disney Channel Original Movie Hunks: Where Are They Now?

Many actors got their start in Disney Channel Original Movies, but what happened to those hunky leading men? Leave it to Us to fill you in on what your first crush is up to now.

For more than two decades, the Disney Channel has produced a slew of hot Hollywood stars, from Motocross’ Riley Smith and Trevor O’Brien to High School Musical’s Zac Efron and Corbin Bleu.

The first DCOM premiered in 1997 with Underwraps, and since then, more than 100 films have aired on the network.

However, some DCOMs, such as The Thirteenth Year, had completely unrealistic story lines, such as a young boy named Cody Griffin (Chez Starbuck) being abandoned on a boat by his mermaid mother and raised by ordinary humans.

Despite the bizarre plot, viewers hoped Cody would win his swim meets and reunite with his mother under the sea.

Smart House, Johnny Tsunami, Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century, and other films premiered in 1999.

Starbuck has remained true to his iconic role to this day.

During a January 2020 episode of Christy’s Kitchen Throwback, he joked, “Aquaman, bro, if I didn’t walk, you couldn’t run.”

The Colorado native also explained why he believes his Disney hit will never get a sequel.

“I know it cost over (dollar)5 million to produce.”

It was one of the most costly Disney Channel Original Movies to date.

“They went way over budget,” he explained.

“They were like, ‘OK, we can’t do another one.’ If it comes back, hook up a brother.”

“I’m still diving.”

Many DCOMs, including Brink! from 1998, were based on true events, though some details were a little far-fetched.

Brink (Erik von Detten) dealt with typical adolescent angst by devoting all of his time and effort to honing his rollerblading skills in the film.

To the dismay of his BFFs and fellow “soul skaters,” he earned a spot on Team X-Bladz.

In March 2021, von Detten told E! News that the fact that fans still remember the Disney film is “crazy.”

The San Diego native, on the other hand, has decided to leave Hollywood.

