Erik von Detten, the heartthrob of The Princess Diaries, has changed careers and now works in sales.

Erik von Detten, the heartthrob of The Princess Diaries, is unrecognizable after 20 years as a salesman.

The actor, 39, won fans’ hearts in 2001 when he played heartthrob Josh Bryant in the popular film starring Anne Hathaway.

His character, who was Mia Thermopolis’ crush until it was revealed he was using her, made a name for himself in the film industry.

However, his film career was cut short after he starred in The Mole, Malcolm in the Middle, and Celebrity Mole Hawaii, as well as voicing Sid in Toy Story 3.

With his chin-length blonde locks and new job, the American has become unrecognizable.

Erik dresses up as a cowboy to entertain his children while enjoying family time and hosting parties at his home, according to Instagram photos.

He lives with his wife Angela and their two-year-old daughter in Santa Monica, California, where he does amateur theatre.

He’s also taken on the position of sales manager at a commodities brokerage firm.

“At the time, we didn’t have Netflix and all these expanded options with thousands and thousands of roles,” he explained to E! about his major life change.

“I’d go for months without finding any roles that suited me.

“I mean, you’re either in the top half of 1% doing exceptionally well, or…it’s just extremely competitive.”

I’ve always wanted a large family since I was a child.

And in Los Angeles, that means having a steady, predictable income.

“As a result, the inconsistency of acting work wasn’t working for me.”

Fortunately, just as my acting career began to slow in my early twenties, another opportunity arose with a company where I began working at the age of 25.

Since then, I’ve worked for the same company.

“It’s a sales position with a finance company.”

I’ve worked my way up to a management position, and it’s been a great experience.”

Erik, on the other hand, only remembers his Disney movie experience and heartthrob status fondly.

“I knew it was going to be a proper film with director Garry Marshall, Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway, and so on,” he told the website.

“Wow, this is a really solid film,” I thought when I saw it at the premiere.

This will stand the test of time.

“When we first started shooting, I was 18 years old and had a birthday party on the beach in Malibu.”

“The whole cast showed up, which was a lot of fun.

It reminded me of a beach party…

