Erika Jayne deletes her Instagram caption after Lisa Rinna is accused of blackfishing by fans.

After fans accused Lisa Rinna of blackfishing, Erika Jayne deleted her Instagram caption.

After Erika Jayne posted a photo of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills duo to Instagram, critics accused Lisa Rinna of blackfishing.

Rinna, 58, and Jayne, 50, are dressed up in sequined dresses in the photo, which was shared on Thursday, January 20.

They both wore full-face makeup and voluminous strands for the photo.

Fans, however, are focused on Rinna’s unusually tanned complexion rather than the glitz and glam.

The “EXPEN(dollar)IVE” singer originally captioned her Instagram post with “Donna and Jerry,” a reference to Donna Summers and Jerry Hall.

Many fans accused the Rinna Beauty founder of blackfishing, which is when a non-Black person uses photoshop, makeup, or other means to make their skin or appearance appear darker.

“Be careful with that dark makeup,” one user cautioned, while another added, “A hot mess,” and yet another added, “It’s giving blackface.”

Others spoke directly to the caption.

“Rinna be hitting up the black face if that’s Donna Summers,” one person wrote.

Following the backlash, Jayne changed her caption to “Cher and Jerry.” Rinna made the same comparison on her own Instagram page, captioning her post, “We call her Cher.” Rinna’s complexion did not appear as dark in her own post, which was taken at her home rather than at her Rinna Beauty party’s photo booth.

Amelia Gray Hamlin, Rinna’s daughter, was previously accused of blackfishing after posting a photo on vacation with noticeably darker skin in February of last year.

The DNA founder disabled the comments section on her Instagram post after the model’s skin tone was criticized.

She addressed the controversy a few hours later.

She wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, “I’m receiving a lot of comments in regards to my latest photo.”

“I’ve been told I’m ‘black fishing,’ so thank you all for enlightening me on the subject.”

“I recently went on a sun vacation, and because of my Italian heritage, I tan very easily,” she continued.

