Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais of RHOBH are back on Bravo after being diagnosed with Covid.

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills have returned to Bravo filming following their diagnosis with Covid.

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, and Garcelle Beauvais of the REAL Housewives of Beverly Hills will resume Bravo filming following their Covid diagnosis.

The show’s production for Season 12 was halted after all three stars tested positive for Covid-19.

Erika, 50, Lisa, 58, and Garcelle, 55, have all emerged from their quarantine and are back on set.

The three housewives are said to have been vaccinated and only had minor symptoms from the virus.

After the show’s production was halted for several days, all three tested negative once more.

After the Christmas break, the plan is to resume filming.

“The girls who are sick are trying to take care of themselves,” a source told People magazine.

The other members of the cast are worried now that they might have it.”

According to TMZ, a crew member also tested positive, and the show went on a two-week hiatus to figure out how to proceed with the season’s production.

“Production is taking all precautions to keep people safe,” a source told People.

The majority of the ladies refused to comment on their Covid symptoms, but Beauvais went live on Instagram to inform her fans.

She stated that she was in good health and that her twin sons, Jax and Jaid, had tested negative so far.

Sheree Zampino, Will Smith’s ex-wife, will appear on the new season of the housewives.

Sheree, who owns a business, married the Bad Boys actor in 1992, but the couple split up three years later.

Will has two more children with Jade Pinkett Smith, 23-year-old son Jaden and 21-year-old daughter Willow.

“Divorce was the worst thing in my adult life, divorce was the ultimate failure for me,” Will once said of his 1995 divorce, which became tumultuous due to a custody dispute.

Diana Jenkins, in addition to Sheree, will be a part of the cast, according to E! News.

The upcoming season’s premiere date has yet to be announced, but RHOBH fans can expect to learn more about Erika’s legal problems.

Tom Girardi, the TV star’s ex-husband, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were previously accused of stealing money from a number of families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash.

After being sued by his business partners, the 82-year-old filed a chapter 7 bankruptcy petition in December.

Despite claiming she had no knowledge of Tom’s wrongdoings, the Bravo star has found herself in the middle of a legal battle.

In the midst of the upheaval, the 50-year-old recently admitted that she…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.