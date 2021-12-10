Erika Jayne of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promotes eyelash serum on Instagram after admitting she’s ‘broke’ as a result of her divorce and fraud lawsuit.

Erika Jayne of RHOBH promotes eyelash serum on Instagram after admitting she’s ‘broke’ as a result of her divorce and fraud lawsuit.

Erika Jayne of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills promoted eyelash serum in a new Instagram video.

After admitting she’s “broke” as a result of her divorce and fraud lawsuit, the 50-year-old shared the video.

Erika shared a sponsored video on Instagram on Thursday, in which she wore a silk purple robe with eyeball designs.

“What this serum does is give you longer feeling, stronger feeling, more luscious lashes,” the RHOBH star said after introducing the Sugarbear product.

Erika leaned forward and applied the serum to her lash line in front of the mirror.

“Get some Sugarbear LashCare and get those lashes going,” the Bravo star said after applying the serum to the camera.

“I’m so excited to grow strong, flirty, and healthy lashes with the help of my Sugarbear LashCare! It’s cruelty free and safe for everyone!” Erika continued in the caption.

“Grab yourself some Sugarbear LashCare and let’s grow these lashes together,” says the narrator.

The RHOBH star put up the ad after claiming to be broke.

Erika Girardi opened up about her financial struggles on RHOBH after being sued for (dollar)25 million in her ex-husband Tom Girardi’s fraud case.

Erika admitted during the episode that she currently has “zero dollars” in her bank account.

“I did read this morning that the bankruptcy trustees want to take the house and possibly evict Tom, so we’ll see,” she said to Kyle Richards, 52, during their conversation.

“I’m out here trying to rebuild my life, but I’m broke.”

“And there will be nothing by the time those trustees are finished with him.”

“As a result, I walk away empty-handed.”

“And I said that to my lawyers the other day,” Erika continued.

“I told him, ‘I don’t expect anything.'”

“And one of my lawyers looked at me and said, ‘That is the most courageous thing I’ve ever heard,'” she continued.

“Every day is a new disaster.”

It’s just a load of f**king nonsense.”

Tom, Erika’s ex-husband, and his law firm, Girardi Keese, were previously accused of defrauding multiple families who lost loved ones in a 2018 Boeing plane crash.

After being sued by his business partners, the 82-year-old filed for bankruptcy in December.

Despite claiming she was unaware of Tom’s wrongdoings, the Bravo star has found herself in the middle of a legal battle.

Erika was accused of “hiding her bank statements,” after a trustee’s special litigation counsel confirmed that Tom’s law firm transferred approximately (dollar)20 million to her numerous businesses.

After the news of the fraud lawsuit broke, the TV personality created one of the companies.

