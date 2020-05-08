Erika Shocks Stephanie With a Past Relationship Revelation on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Erika and Stephanie, the first same-sex couple on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, haven’t exactly had the best time hanging out together in Australia on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. The couple, who met online, clashed over control issues and had more than one argument. In the Sunday, May 10 episode, the two seem poised to fight once again.

The exclusive sneak peek above features Erika opening up to Stephanie about her past as Stephanie struggles with coming out to her family as bisexual.

“I guess it’s such a big deal to me because I’ve had this happen to me before,” Erika says. “I had this relationship with someone and I was kept a secret and that really, really hurt me, you know?”

This is news to Stephanie, she’s shocked to hear Erika was previously in a longterm relationship. Erika says she doesn’t like to talk about it, but the girl she was with wasn’t ready to come out to her mom. “It was just a pretty hard time because it spanned over the course of 10 years on and off,” Erika says.

“When we talked online, we would bond over our shared bad relationships and she never, ever mentioned a long-term relationship where she was kept a secret,” Stephanie says in a confessional.

Together in bed, Stephanie lays out her problem with Erika keeping this secret. “I’m so shocked right now. This is confusing because I feel like you’re leaving information out. I thought we were supposed to be honest, upfront and vulnerable with each other,” she says.

Why is Stephanie the one who is opening, she wonders. If this girl was somebody who hurt Erika so much, why is she just hearing about her?

“I know that I’ve only just come out to my parents, but being kept a secret by my last girlfriend, it really hurt me. I felt ashamed of myself because I felt like the girl that I love was embarrassed of me,” Erika says.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.