Erin and Ben Napier’s Family Album: Photos from Their Home Town

Erin and Ben Napier have two daughters, Helen and Mae, and they enjoy posting pictures of their lives with the kids on social media.

The HGTV stars married in November 2008 and announced their pregnancy nine years later.

The pregnancy was an “accident,” Erin exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

“It wasn’t that we didn’t want to have kids,” Ben explained, “it was just that we had so much other stuff going on.” The Home Town: Ben’s Workshop star continued, “It wasn’t that we didn’t want to have kids, it was just that we had so much other stuff going on.”

It simply wasn’t [the]right time.”

Helen arrived in January of this year.

Following that, the reality stars “talked” about giving the child a sibling.

In January 2021, Ben told Us exclusively, “We kind of put that in God’s hands.”

“We weren’t attempting to conceive Helen, but it happened.”

It’ll happen again if that’s what God wants for us.”

Three months later, the couple announced their pregnancy on Instagram, writing that baby No.

“Just around the corner” was number two.

“Just like Helen, her little sister has made it easy to keep her secret by being tiny even now,” Erin wrote, “and I’m deeply grateful that we’ve had almost eight months of keeping our news just for our family and close friends.”

In a separate post, her husband stated that his brothers are his “best friends,” and that he’s looking forward to Helen having that experience with her baby sister.

He told his Instagram followers, “There was a time when @erinapier and I didn’t know if we’d have kids.”

“I’d have been content with just the two of us, or even just the three of us, but I’m looking forward to seeing all four of us.”

In May 2021, Erin gave birth to Mae, and the following month, she gushed about Ben’s help.

“If he’s not picking me up off the sofa while I’m recovering from surgery, he’s mixing a bottle or taking Helen swimming,” she captioned a photo of him feeding the baby on social media.

“And I’ve kissed him every time he’s within arm’s reach because I realize how fortunate we are.”

To see more, keep scrolling.

Short summary of Infosurhoy.

Home Town’s Erin Napier and Ben Napier’s Family Album: Photos