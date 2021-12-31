Erin and Sara Foster intervene after critics “shame” Katharine McPhee’s bikini photo.

Erin and Sara Foster intervene after critics “shame” stepmom Katharine McPhee’s bikini photo.

After dad David Foster shared a bikini photo of Kat that complimented her post-baby body, Erin and Sara Foster defended Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

After her bikini photo caused a stir, Katharine McPhee Foster’s inner circle has rallied to her defense.

Kat’s daughters Erin and Sara Foster, whose father is Kat’s husband David Foster, supported her latest swimsuit photo on Instagram in December.

The drama began when David, 72, posted a photo of Katharine in a black bikini with the caption “what baby,” 10 months after she gave birth to son Rennie.

“Yeah, let’s perpetuate the unhealthy narrative that women need to be back to or smaller than their pre-pregnancy size postpartum,” one user wrote.

Katharine, 37, on the other hand, had a different opinion and spoke directly to the user.

“An unhealthy narrative is to go jump in a lake almost a year after giving birth,” she explained.

The former American Idol contestant also made her own post, claiming that after giving birth, she had “zero” dieting and “zero” pressure to get in shape.

“Stop being offended by things that have no bearing on your life and move on,” the singer wrote this week.

“Perhaps you should adopt a more… ‘oh, that’s nice, he thinks his wife is hot’ attitude.”

Her stepdaughters have now weighed in with their opinions.

Erin, 39, wrote, “If I can accept my stepmother looking like this, you certainly should be able to.”

“She hasn’t had any surgery, and the photo hasn’t been altered or filtered.”

Whether she has stretch marks or a six pack, you can’t put someone down for feeling cute after having a baby.

“Leave her alone.”

Sara, 40, also pointed out that new mothers face a double standard.

“We would all be celebrating his post if you [had]cellulite and stretch marks in the photo and the caption was the same,” she speculated.

“However, you don’t, and this isn’t something to be proud of.”

“You’ve been working your ass off in the gym,” she said, praising Katharine’s workout routine.

Let’s complain about women and husbands who post 3 week postpartum pics with full body lipo, filters, and altering apps that make us all feel like s–t,” David says, adding, “People are crazy.”

