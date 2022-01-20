Erin Bates Gives Birth to Baby No. 2

Erin Bates is the proud mother of her second child.

Erin (Bates) Paine and her husband, Chad Paine, of the TV show Bringing Up Bates, have welcomed their first child.

The happy parents shared the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, with an adorable photo of their baby girl in the hospital cradled in their arms.

Erin captioned the sweet family photo, “Finley Marie Paine arrived this morning at 4:51am.”

“Our little miracle baby is doing great, and we can’t wait to tell you all about it!”

“This mama and daddy are going to get some rest and as many snuggles as possible right now,” she added.

“We can’t express our gratitude enough for your prayers.

To each of you, we owe our gratitude, love, and gratitude.

We serve a huge God.

‘

Erin went on to say that their daughter weighed “5lbs and 4oz” when she was born.

Erin and Chad, who co-starred in the UPtv reality show Bringing Up Bates, have four children: Carson, 6, Brooklyn, 5, Everly, 3, and Holland, 2.

Many congratulations to the happy family!

The happy news comes on the same day that UPtv cancelled the Bates family’s reality show after ten seasons, rather than continuing with the planned 11th.

The decision to end the series, which centered on the megafamily, was made due to a shift in programming priorities, according to a statement released to ET.

“We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned because in 2022 we will be focusing our programming on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon,” the network said in a statement, which was also shared on the show’s official Twitter account.

“When Bringing Up Bates first aired, the show was centered on parents with 19 teenagers and young children.

As the family grew, the cameras were there to capture the love, laughter, and big life moments.”

“Thank you, Gil and Kelly Jo Bates, for allowing viewers into your home for the past ten seasons.

Thank you to all of the viewers who joined us on our journey every Thursday night.

We hope to continue to inspire you with our programming in the future.”

Erin Bates Welcomes Baby No. 5 with Husband Chad Amid ‘Bringing Up Bates’ Cancellation News