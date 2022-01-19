Erin Bates of Bringing Up Bates Welcomes Baby No.

Erin Bates, star of Bringing Up Bates, is expecting her first child.

Erin Bates, star of Bringing Up Bates, has given birth to baby No. 1 a year after revealing health issues that could prevent her from expanding her family.

On Monday, January 17, the reality star, 30, posted a photo from the hospital, captioning it “baby day,” before revealing the baby’s name as Finley Marie Paine via her hashtag.

Bates announced her and husband Chad Paine’s fifth child via Instagram Story a day later.

On Tuesday, January 18, she captioned a photo of the newborn baby girl snuggled against her chest, “Madly in love.”

As she sat in her hospital bed, the TV personality also posted a photo of her 34-year-old husband massaging her foot.

“I adore him.”

“It’s a lot,” she said on Twitter.

Their daughter’s arrival came just hours after UPtv announced on Tuesday that season 11 of Bringing Up Bates would not be renewed.

In a statement to Us Weekly, the network said, “We will not be premiering Bringing Up Bates season 11 on UPtv as planned because we will be focusing our programming in 2022 on movies and a new scripted series to be announced soon.”

“When Bringing Up Bates first aired, the show was focused on parents with 19 teenagers and young children.

As the family grew, the cameras were there to capture the love, laughter, and big life moments.”

“Thank you to the fans who tuned in every Thursday night to be a part of the journey,” UPtv said in its closing statement.

We hope to continue to inspire you with our programming in the future.”

Bates, who starred in the show for ten seasons, previously announced her pregnancy on Instagram in August 2021.

“YES!!! We’re expecting… and still pinching ourselves to see if it’s real!” the UPtv host captioned a family photo at the time.

“It’s amazing how good God is.”

With their four children, Carson, 6, Brooklyn, 5, Everly, 3, and Holland, 2, the happy couple were all smiles in the sweet photo.

The expecting star announced their fifth child would be a daughter the following month.

“We wanted Carson to have a brother, so we wanted a little boy,” Bates explained.

