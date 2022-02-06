Erin Doherty is excellent enough to distract from the flaws in BBC One’s Chloe.

Erin Doherty is excellent enough to distract from the flaws in Chloe, BBC One.

Doherty takes on the role of Becky, a woman who infiltrates the life of a deceased woman she used to follow on Instagram.

The main character in the new BBC psychological thriller Chloe isn’t named Chloe at all, which is a little perplexing.

Helena is her given name, but she also goes by Sasha.

In reality, she’s just Becky Green.

Becky, who is played by Erin Doherty from The Crown, has a rather boring life.

She wears plain clothes, works as a temp PA for an obnoxious boss, and lives in a modest home with a damp problem with her mother, who has early onset dementia.

Her only source of excitement is obsessively following a woman named Chloe on social media and blagging her way into odd parties by posing as someone else for the night.

However, after learning that Chloe died by apparent suicide, Becky intensifies her sporadic forays into Chloe’s life.

Becky manipulates interactions with Chloe’s friends and relatives, assuming an art-world insider persona that earns her invitations to dinner parties and member’s clubs, ostensibly in order to figure out what led to her death.

Her targets appear to be surprisingly welcoming to a newcomer, and she has access to a very convenient (and infinite) glamorous wardrobe.

But an excellent central performance from Doherty, who seamlessly switches between Becky’s mundane “real” life and her confident alter ego, Sasha, overcomes these issues.

The hints that Becky and Chloe have a history and connection outside of social media elevate the drama from simply being the story of an obsessive woman overstepping boundaries.

This is a tense and fascinating exploration of how we shape our identities both online and offline, and what happens when those versions of ourselves collide, with Becky plagued by her own imagined versions of how others see her.

Sign up for the i on TV newsletter to receive daily recommendations as well as the latest TV news, opinions, and interviews.

Chloe, BBC One, review: Erin Doherty is excellent enough to distract from the flaws