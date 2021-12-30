Erin Foster and Sara Foster Have Said About Katharine McPhee’s Stepmother

Everything Erin and Sara Foster Have Said About Katharine McPhee’s Stepmother

Despite the fact that Katharine McPhee is younger than her stepdaughters Erin Foster and Sara Foster, they have established a strong bond.

In 2017, the American Idol alum began dating David Foster, and the couple got engaged a year later.

They married in London in June of this year.

The couple announced their pregnancy in October of the following year, and baby boy Rennie was born in February of the following year.

The singer was initially “very concerned” about what others would think of the 34-year age gap between her and the composer.

“I’m not trying to avoid the obvious,” the Country Comfort singer explained to Dr.

On an episode of the “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” in March 2021, Berlin is featured.

“Our ages are vastly different.”

The Smash alum met the Canadian native in 2006 while working on her first single, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow,” and went on to perform at his charity events with him.

“He came to my first wedding [to Nick Cokas],” the Broadway star continued to the podcast host.

“It was always a professional relationship, but looking back, I think he was smitten with me, and I was smitten with him.”

“The dynamic was a big shift for us,” McPhee explained when she reconnected with the music executive in Palm Springs, California, years later.

Regardless, it took me a long time to warm up to the idea.

To genuinely desire a serious, long-term relationship.”

When they married, the “Love Story” singer described their union as a “beautiful coincidence,” writing on Instagram: “My very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol 13 years ago today.”

I’m marrying the man who created it today.

“Thank you, David, for taking me over the rainbow.”

In an August 2019 interview, David, who shares Erin and Sara with Rebecca Dyer, stated that “nobody gives a s–t” about their age difference.

The previous year, McPhee told Twitter haters to worry more about “registering to vote in the midterm elections” than who she was marrying.

“Alexa, play ‘IDGAF’ by Dua Lipa,” she clapped back when a troll called her relationship “disgusting.”

Continue scrolling to see what Erin has to say.

