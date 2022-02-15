Erin Jackson, a speedskater, says her historic gold medal at the 2022 Olympics is a true “win” for black women.

Erin Jackson told E! News exclusively why she hopes her historic victory at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will inspire Black women in the United States to pursue their dreams in the same way she did.

Erin Jackson’s skating prowess catapulted her to the status of role model.

According to NBC Sports, the 29-year-old athlete won the women’s 500m race at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, making her the first Black American woman to ever win an Olympic medal for speed skating.

“If, for example, one young Black girl happened to see me out there racing and winning a gold medal…if one girl can be inspired by that to go out there and maybe chase her dreams—whether it’s in winter sports or anything in general—then I’d call that a win,” Erin told E! News after her victory.

“It means a lot and hopefully it can be a big jumping off point for the program and maybe for all the winter programs,” the trailblazer said, adding that she hopes her success will not only be a “good example,” but will also lead to more opportunities for increased diversity in the US for winter sports.

Erin won by 0.08 seconds over Miho Takagi of Japan, who skated in 37.04 seconds.

After slipping in her qualifying trials, Erin almost didn’t compete, but teammate Brittany Bowe gave up her spot to allow Erin to compete in Beijing.

Team USA was awarded a historic victory as a result of the decision.

“We’ve done a lot of crying, a lot of hugging,” Erin said of her trip back to Brittany after winning the gold medal.

“She expressed her pride in me, and I told her, ‘We did it.'”

Erin acknowledged the risk they both took in making the decision, but said it paid off, adding that she hopes Brittany leaves Beijing with a victory as well.

“We accomplished what we set out to do,” she explained.

“It’s been a fantastic experience.”

I’m just grateful that she put her trust in me and that I was able to deliver.

Now all I can hope for is that she finishes the games with a gold medal around her neck.”

