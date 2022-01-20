Erin Krakow, star of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ says fans will see Lucas in a ‘New Light’ in Season 9.

Erin Krakow, star of ‘When Calls the Heart,’ says Lucas will be seen in a ‘New Light’ in Season 9.

Erin Krakow, star of When Calls the Heart, has teased some exciting news for the show’s upcoming ninth season.

The actor, who also serves as an executive producer on the Hallmark Channel show, claims that the new episodes will portray Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally) in a “new light.”

Erin Krakow teases more “steamy scenes” in Season 9 of “When Calls the Heart.”

On the long-running series, Krakow plays schoolteacher Elizabeth Thornton, and she recently gave TVLine an update on what to expect from Season 9 of When Calls the Heart.

The new episodes will focus on Elizabeth and Lucas’s evolving relationship following their declaration of love in the season 8 finale.

The saloon owner will also take on a new role in relation to Elizabeth’s young son Jack (played by season 9 newcomer Hyland Goodrich).

“We’ve watched the fire between these two burn for years, and this season… is no exception!” Krakow wrote.

“We’re also getting a new perspective on Lucas, as a father figure to Little Jack, who adores him!”

In a recently released season 9 teaser (via YouTube), fans got their first look at Lucas’s new dynamic with Elizabeth’s son.

Lucas arrives at Elizabeth’s house to look after Jack while she is at work in this scene.

He’s also brought a small wooden toy boat for the boy.

“Just like your father’s,” Lucas says to Elizabeth.

She responds, “That is a thoughtful gift.”

Elizabeth’s friend Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) tells her that Lucas “will make a wonderful father” in another clip shared by Hallmark Channel.

Rosemary isn’t having it, and Elizabeth looks shocked.

She warns, “Oh, don’t give me that look.”

“It’s obvious that you share my sentiments.”

Elizabeth responds, “Yes.”

“However, could you please slow my descent down the aisle a little?”

Lucas has mostly been seen as a business owner and a potential suitor for Elizabeth since his character was introduced in When Calls the Heart Season 6.

Next season, McNally has expressed interest in exploring a different side of his character.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Lucas in a more father-figure role next season,” he said.