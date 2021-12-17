Erin Levine, a divorce attorney, offers tips for navigating the holiday season with an ex-spouse.

The holidays are a time for family and friends to get together and celebrate, but they also bring with them an increased level of stress.

Divorce attorney Erin Levine is sharing her top co-parenting tips with ET to help you get through any difficulties this time of year.

In her 16 years of practice as a lawyer and as the founder of Hello Divorce, a company that provides self-service and guided processes for everything from completing divorce forms to navigating the rules for submitting those forms to the court, to problem solving, conflict resolution, and in some cases, access to legal advice, Levine has helped many former couples.

“In general, holidays are difficult.

Our own expectations, as well as those of our extended family, are being managed.

It’s completely normal to feel anxious when emotional triggers from childhood are combined with a change in routine.

“We all had this image in our heads of how the holidays should be, and sometimes the hardest part is letting go of that expectation,” she explains.

Levine recommends focusing on what’s best for your kids after you’ve set realistic goals.

“For the holidays, your children will want to see both of their parents.”

Ascertain that they receive that time, and that they understand that you want them to enjoy their time with your ex.

“You’re still a family; it’s just been reorganized in a way that makes the most sense for everyone,” she says.

Following that, the California-based attorney advises that now is not the time to compete with your ex, but rather to cooperate.

“Try not to spend too much time obsessing over what your kids are up to at the other house or whether they are interacting with your ex’s new significant other,” she advises.

“Perhaps you’re trying to one-up your ex, or you’re thinking about buying the most extravagant gifts possible to make up for the guilt you’re still dealing with subconsciously.

Check yourself and remember that this is supposed to be a fun holiday, not a competition.

“Your children want to see you as a team, not as two people who are constantly at odds,” she adds.

Levine suggests checking those after you’ve checked yourself.

