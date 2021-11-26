Erin Lim Rhodes Has Her First Child With Joshua Rhodes

Erin Lim Rhodes Gives Birth to Joshua Rhodes’ First Child

Erin Lim Rhodes, host of E! News’ The Rundown, and her husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child just before Thanksgiving.

It’s past time to express gratitude for some fantastic news.

Erin Lim Rhodes and her husband Joshua Rhodes welcomed their first child into the world this week, according to E! News.

Joshua wrote on Instagram in November, “Thankful.”

25 while announcing the birth of their child in a photo.

“To God be the Glory!”

Erin revealed she was expecting her first child on E!’s Snapchat show The Rundown in July.

Since then, the E! News host has made her pregnancy journey available to fans.

“Hiding it for 20 weeks has been difficult now that I’ve gotten this far,” Erin wrote in July.

“Honestly, if I wasn’t on camera all the time, I’d do a Kylie Jenner on y’all!”

Erin collaborated with Melissa Andrea, an event designer, to throw a heartfelt backyard baby shower for her closest family and friends earlier this month.

Melissa and Erin were able to create the perfect celebration with a stunning “floating sky” and whimsical theme.

Erin wrote on Instagram, “Thank you to every hand that touched this incredible day celebrating our B-Rho!”

“Corn dogs,” they say.

Micheladas are a type of Micheladas.

Butterflies are fascinating creatures.

Clouds are present.

Ducks made of rubber.

Sweets are delicious.

Slide that is powered by electricity.

Family is the best.

Best pals.

“There is so much love.”

While many people are familiar with Erin from her Rundown investigations and time as an E! News host, her love story with Joshua is equally memorable.

After meeting in a Los Angeles church in 2018, the clothing designer proposed to Erin in September 2020.

It was love at first sight, according to the bride.

“I knew he was going to be my future husband after our first date,” she gushed to E! News.

“I literally said we should just get a minister and do it right there and then.”

On January, that dream would become a reality.

Joshua’s father married the couple when he was 21.

Joshua previously wrote on Instagram, “Wifey is so courageous, kind, humble, and beautiful inside and out.”

“Every day, I try to celebrate you because you deserve it.”

