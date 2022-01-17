Erykah Badu commemorated Aaliyah’s birthday by recalling a time in the 1990s when the Princess of RandB showed her love.

Erykah Badu honored Aaliyah’s birthday by recalling a time in the 1990s when the Princess of RandB demonstrated her love.

Aaliyah and Erykah Badu were two of the ’90s’ most popular new singers.

Badu was quickly dubbed the Queen of Neo-Soul, while Aaliyah was dubbed the Princess of Randamp;B.

Both artists had a great deal of respect for one another, and Badu’s admiration for Aaliyah is still strong.

R Kelly wrote and produced Aaliyah’s debut album, Age Ain’t Nothin’ But a Number, which was released in 1994.

When Aaliyah was a teenager, the two married behind her parents’ backs.

Following that, Aaliyah began working on her sophomore album One in a Million and her self-titled final album with producers such as Timbaland and Missy Elliott.

The following year, Erykah Badu, a Texas native, released her debut album Baduizm.

The album featured now-iconic songs like “On and On” and “Tyrone,” and Badu quickly established himself as a rising star in the industry.

Badu’s music was more soulful than Aaliyah’s, who helped to bring R&B into the mainstream.

Despite this, both artists had admiration for one another.

Despite the fact that Aaliyah was three years younger than Badu and had only been in the industry for three years, she recognized Badu as an iconic artist even in the early stages of her career.

Aaliyah appeared on the French TV show Rush Divertissement in 2000, where she performed some of her favorite songs for the audience.

Badu’s “Tyrone,” specifically the live version from her Platinum 1997 live album, was one of them.

“I really enjoy this song.”

“When it first came out, everyone fell in love with this song,” the young singer explained.

“This was from her debut album, which was absolutely incredible… I adored it.”

She’s a fantastic performer and an original artist, and I admire her for it.”

On what would have been Badu’s 43rd birthday in January 2022, she posted a clip from the interview to Instagram, paying tribute to the too-soon-gone singer.

She stated, “That’s love.”

“(hashtag)HBD” is a popular hashtag.

While Aaliyah was still alive, Badu released her second album, Mama’s Gun, in 2000.

It spawned three singles: the groovy “Bag Lady,” which was her first Billboard Hot 100 top 10 single, peaking at No.

The album featured six songs, including “Didn’t Cha Know?” and “Cleva.”

