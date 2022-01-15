ET honors Betty White’s “Life Well Lived” in a new TV Land special.

Betty White’s “Life Well Lived” is honored in a new TV Land special.

ET is paying tribute to Betty White as she approaches her 100th birthday.

On March 15, TV Land will air ET Presents: Betty White, A Life Well Lived in honor of White’s legendary legacy.

Six days after suffering a stroke, White died on New Year’s Eve.

She was 99 years old and would have turned 100 in January.

On Saturday, January 12th, ET Presents: Betty White, A Life Well Lived, a special about Betty White’s incredible life and legacy will air.

The ET Encore shows will air on Sunday, January 21st.

Fans can watch classic episodes of two of White’s most memorable shows, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland, throughout the weekend in addition to the special.

During an interview with ET’s Mary Hart for the special, White remained humble when told she was the most remarkable woman in Hollywood.

“I’m the luckiest old broad in the business,” she said.

White’s agent, Jeff Witjas, spoke with ET recently about her legacy.

“Betty White was loved by young people, older people, and people of all races, so her legacy would be bringing people together in many ways,” he said.

“You can watch whatever she does on TV because it’s hilarious.”

She wasn’t too serious about herself, which is probably a good thing for many of us.

Even if she was serious at times, she had a sense of humour.

She had opinions about what was going on in the world, but she kept them to herself, and she brought laughter, happiness, and love to many people.”

