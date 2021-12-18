‘ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow’ is set to premiere on Paramount Plus.

Yellowstone is undergoing the ET procedure.

On Paramount(plus), ET’s Cassie DiLaura will host ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow, a behind-the-scenes look at TV’s (hashtag)1 show.

The new series will include never-before-seen footage and interviews with Yellowstone’s stars and co-creator to delve deeper into the show’s most recent episodes.

ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow premieres on Sunday, December 19 at 6 p.m. ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow premieres on Sunday, December 19 at 6 p.m.

9 p.m. PT

In addition to stories from the set, viewers will get a sneak peek at the final episode before the epic season 4 finale at 8:00 p.m. ET.

The second installment will premiere on Sunday, December 2nd.

25.

The premiere episode of the new Paramount(plus) original series 1883, which serves as an origin story for Yellowstone, will be available alongside ET Presents: Yellowstone Aftershow.

Tim McGraw gushed about working with his real-life wife Faith Hill when ET spoke with the stars of 1883, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

“I can’t imagine spending five months, especially with how hard we’re working six days a week, without her there with me,” he said.

“The ability to work together and do the same thing, feed off each other, talk about it, and give each other feedback — and criticism when it’s needed.”

For more information on 1883, see the video below.

