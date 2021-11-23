ET Will Be Live Blogging the Season 30 Finale of ‘Dancing With the Stars’!

ET Will Be Live Blogging Season 30 Finale of ‘Dancing With the Stars’!

The season 30 finale of Dancing With the Stars airs Monday, and ET will be there to break down all of the best performances and the most surprising moments.

The competition has reached a fever pitch, with the remaining four couples preparing to compete on the dance floor for the coveted mirrorball trophy.

Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, and guest judge Julianne Hough will provide feedback and award scores as the couples perform their final routines of the season, all before a new DWTS champion is crowned.

The festivities begin on Monday at 8 p.m.

ETPT airs on ABC, and ET will cover all of the action in real time.

More information on this season of Dancing With the Stars can be found in the video below.

