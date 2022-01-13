‘Eternals’: Gemma Chan Confirms She’ll Return as Sersi; ‘Marvel Owns Us for Life’

‘Eternals’: Gemma Chan Confirms Sersi Returns, ‘Marvel Owns Us for Life’

Critics and fans gave Marvel’s Eternals mixed reviews, but many of them agreed that the film’s remaining characters should be featured in future films.

Because the first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn’t exactly tie up all of the loose ends, a sequel or crossovers would make sense.

Thankfully, Gemma Chan has confirmed that her Eternals character will return at some point.

Sersi is one of the ten new superheroes introduced in Marvel’s Eternals, and she is played by Gemma Chan.

She is one of the Eternals, and she has the ability to manipulate and transform matter by making physical contact with it.

She is clearly empathetic from the start of the film, which is why she forms strong bonds with humans.

After the Celestials send them to Earth to protect it from the Deviants, Sersi and another Eternal, Ikaris, fall in love.

Sersi and Ikaris, on the other hand, go their separate ways after the Eternals defeat the rest of the Deviants.

Sersi is currently dating Dane Whitman and works as a museum curator in London.

Sersi and the other Eternals discover that their mission is to prepare Earth for the “Emergence,” which is the birth of a new Celestial.

Because the event has the potential to wipe out all humans, the majority of the Eternals, including Sersi, agree to try to prevent it.

Unfortunately, Ikaris has known about the “Emergence” for hundreds of years, and in attempting to stop her, he betrays Sersi.

Sersi and her team, in the end, prevent the “Emergence” from occurring.

Ikaris commits suicide by flying into the sun because of his guilt.

Later, Sersi, Phastos, and Kingo are dragged into space by the Celestial Arishem.

He promises to spare their lives and humanity if their memories show that humans are worth saving.

Fans of Gemma Chan’s Eternals character need closure, so it’s a good thing she’s not done playing her.

Gemma Chan discussed her career and role in the Marvel film Eternals in an interview with W Magazine.

“Yes,” Chan said when asked if she would play Sersi again.

Marvel has us for the rest of our lives.

[Laughter]”

Chan, unfortunately, did not elaborate on this revelation.

So either she doesn’t know which film Sersi will appear in next, or Marvel is keeping her involvement a secret.

Whatever the case may be, fans will be relieved to learn…

