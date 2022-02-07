‘Euphoria’: Drake Produced a Season 1 Scene That Showed So Many Penises That 80 of Them Were Edited Out

Since its debut, Euphoria has proven that it is willing to go to great lengths to shock its audience.

Many critics and fans have found the show’s depiction of nudity, drugs, and violence to be excessive.

The show’s star-studded cast and crew have also helped it gain a large following.

There were so many penises in one season 1 scene produced by rapper Drake that the editing team had to cut out 80 of them.

Maude Apatow, who stars in Euphoria, explained that the show is intended to depict what it’s like to be a teenager today.

The show contains highly graphic adult content that attempts to portray how today’s teenagers act.

HBO has developed a reputation as a network that broadcasts whatever it wants.

Its users adore it for its no-holds-barred attitude, as it has demonstrated by serving an F-word-filled monologue to its viewers within the first five minutes.

Euphoria, on the other hand, discovered that even HBO has limits.

According to E! Online, the network had to cut out several scenes (80 to be exact) due to the large number of penises shown.

Several naked actors playing high school boys were seen in a scene from the first season’s second episode (produced by Drake).

The scene was intended to pay homage to the famous locker room scene from the 1976 film Carrie, according to creator and director Sam Levinson.

While the show’s content was still graphic, what was almost broadcast was more explicit.

Athlete Nate, played by Jacob Elordi, is the focus of the scene.

According to Levinson, the original scene had “like 80 more” penises.

The scene was edited down to about 30 penises, which is still a lot more than the average for a small screen.

From Harry Goldenblatt in ‘And Just Like That…’ to all of the dick pics in ‘Euphoria,’ we are living in a golden age of television, and by that I mean men are doing full-frontal nudity.

Euphoria made it clear from the start that she wasn’t going to hold back on full-frontal nudity.

The first episode featured Eric Dane’s character committing statutory rape against 17-year-old Jules, played by Hunter Schafer, and viewers were introduced to that much earlier.

While many critics praised the show for its accurate portrayal of current events, others criticized it for its aestheticization of situations that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.