Euphoria fans can’t get enough of the bejeweled beauty trend, so here’s how to nail it.

Euphoria fans can’t get enough of the bejeweled beauty trend, so here’s how to master it.

Everything you need to master the crystal eye makeup look seen on Euphoria is right here.

We hand-picked these deals and products because we love them and think you will too, especially at these prices.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a commission if you purchase something after clicking on one of our links.

The retailer, not E!, is in charge of selling the items.

As of the time of publication, prices were correct.

Maybe you just want 2022 to be the year you really shine.

We’ve got a big beauty trend that’s already sweeping the internet, and it’s one that Euphoria fans will recognize.

Pinterest recently released their predictions for the biggest fashion, beauty, and wellness trends of 2022, and “Be Jeweled” beauty is one of them.

Crystal eye makeup, worn by Sydney Sweeney’s Cassie and Alexa Demie’s Maddy, is part of the look that “brings the bling to everything.”

Put rhinestones on your manicure and pedicure, and wear a tooth gem to complete the look.

It’s all about coming up with new ways to adorn yourself with crystals, gems, and rhinestones.

We’ve rounded up some products you’ll need to master the bejeweled trend, whether you’re going for the Euphoria-inspired crystal eye makeup look or simply want to put some gemstones on your nails.

Please see the list below for more information.

ColorPop has a collection of self-adhesive crystal face jewels that you can easily stick on and take off, and they come in a variety of sizes so you can create your own look.

This multi-colored eye gem pack includes already formed looks that you can easily stick around the eye area to make things even easier.

It’s a great way to get a feel for the trend before attempting to recreate it yourself.

Create a base with bright eyeshadow to really make your eyes stand out.

The Haus Laboratories Stupid Love Eyeshadow Palette has 18 high-impact shades that are perfect for creating bold looks.

Consider how stunning a line of crystals would be against that electric blue.

These BH Cosmetics decorative face and body jewels come in a variety of shapes and sizes….

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

How to Perfect the Bejeweled Beauty Trend That Euphoria Fans Can’t Get Enough Of